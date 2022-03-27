Fun With Kids: Enrichment fun at Changi Airport, animation to teach mindfulness, inspiring stories for teens

Writer and lecturer Melanie Lee encountered many teen students who felt lost and unmotivated when Covid-19 hit. They were also unsure about their future career paths.

To bring hope to youth, she wrote a two-volume book titled We Are Singaporeans. It profiles locals who have been in similar situations as them and have chosen to do unconventional work.

Film-maker Anthony Chen, urban farmer Bjorn Low and community activist Eunice Olsen are among the 10 Singaporeans featured in Volume One, which was released last year.

Volume Two was recently launched and offers 13 stories, including those of Mothership managing editor Martino Tan, stand-up comedienne Sharul Channa and urbanist Adib Jalal.

Lee also interviewed photojournalist Wong Maye-E, who started her career at The Straits Times and is now with The Associated Press in New York.

Illustrator Lee Xin Li drew the montages in both books.

Lee, who teaches media writing and academic writing courses at Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Singapore University of Social Sciences as a part-time lecturer, encourages teens to discover their passions and not label themselves quickly.

She says: "You may be on the receiving end of many competing voices on what you should be doing with your life. While these guidelines can be useful and stabilising, do try to carve out spaces for yourself to figure out your interests and inclinations."

We Are Singaporeans Volumes One and Two retail for $14.02 (before GST) each at major bookstores and online shops.