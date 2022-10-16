Fun With Kids: Donate children’s books, DC’s first Batman pre-school series, free family playing cards

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Donate: English-language children’s books

Sony Group of Companies in Singapore is calling for donations of English-language titles suitable for children aged 15 and younger. These books will be sent to South Africa, where they will be transported in mobile libraries to about 850 local schools across nine provinces.

This is the 13th year Sony is organising the book donation drive for the South Africa Mobile Library Project, which took a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Take note that they do not want encyclopaedias, reference books, assessment books, textbooks and magazines.

Books in good condition can be dropped off from Oct 22 to Nov 6 at Sony Store at Nex mall.

Find out more about the South Africa Mobile Library Project at www.sony.net/library

