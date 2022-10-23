Fun With Kids: Deepavali Istana open house, donate pre-loved items, kidswear from The Closet Lover

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bond: Istana open house

This Deepavali, explore the vast grounds of the Istana, which will be open to the public from 8.30am to 6pm.

Kids can try sculpting balloons and making candles at activity booths to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

Enjoy dance and band performances by students from schools such as Bowen Secondary, Punggol Secondary and CHIJ Katong Convent.

You can also sign up for a nature walk organised by the National Parks Board and a tour of the main building by the National Heritage Board.

Before you leave, check out the merchandise booths for limited-edition Istana and President’s Challenge souvenirs, such as notebooks, caps and umbrellas. All sales proceeds go to charities supported by the President’s Challenge.