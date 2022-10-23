Fun With Kids: Deepavali Istana open house, donate pre-loved items, kidswear from The Closet Lover

Visitors at the National Day Istana open house on July 17, 2022. PHOTO: ST FILE
Elisa Chia
Updated
Published
2 hours ago

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bond: Istana open house

This Deepavali, explore the vast grounds of the Istana, which will be open to the public from 8.30am to 6pm.

Kids can try sculpting balloons and making candles at activity booths to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

Enjoy dance and band performances by students from schools such as Bowen Secondary, Punggol Secondary and CHIJ Katong Convent.

You can also sign up for a nature walk organised by the National Parks Board and a tour of the main building by the National Heritage Board.

Before you leave, check out the merchandise booths for limited-edition Istana and President’s Challenge souvenirs, such as notebooks, caps and umbrellas. All sales proceeds go to charities supported by the President’s Challenge.

Kids playing games at the National Day Istana open house on July 17, 2022. PHOTO: ST FILE

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. All other visitors pay an entrance fee of $2.

For programme details, go to str.sg/wVXq

Donate: Pre-loved items to raise funds

Proceeds from Peace of Art’s charity sale on Nov 27 will go towards helping children in Pakistan via the Singapore Red Cross. PHOTO: PEACE OF ART

Get your kids to pick out toys, clothes and books, among other family belongings, for donation.

Non-profit organisation Peace of Art wants pre-loved items for The Sustainable Christmas Market. All proceeds from this charity sale, which is also supported by City Developments Limited and Singapore Red Cross, go towards helping children in Pakistan.

The country was recently devastated by severe floods, leaving many families without medicine and clean water to treat conditions like typhoid, cholera, malaria and dengue.

Pre-loved items in good condition can be dropped off by Nov 15 every Wednesday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm, at the Singapore Red Cross, 02-08 YWCA, 6 Fort Canning Road.

If you are donating items valued above $500, you can arrange for collection. Send Peace of Art a direct message on Instagram (instagram.com/peace.of.art.sg).

You are invited to shop, too, at this charity event on Nov 27, 10am to 7pm, at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel.

The fund-raising efforts continue thereafter at @redcrossshop on Carousell (carousell.sg/u/redcrossshop), where unsold donated items will be put up for sale.

Shop: Matching family outfits

Ms Bertilla Wong, co-founder of The Closet Lover, with her husband and sons in matching family outfits from the label. PHOTO: THE CLOSET LOVER

Local women’s label The Closet Lover now offers outfits for children and men. Co-founder Bertilla Wong, who has two young sons, says there are few options for boys when it comes to “affordable, quality clothing”.

That is why her #KidsByTCL line, which comes in sizes for newborns till seven years old, is designed for both genders.

Ms Wong says every piece in the collection is comfortable for young ones with sensitive skin, like her sons who have eczema.

The kidswear’s first drop, priced from $19.90 to $66.90, is now available at the brand’s flagship store at B2-40 Takashimaya S.C and online (theclosetlover.com).

Shop the matching pieces for mums and dads, too. The adult range can be found at the brand’s three outlets and online.

More On This Topic
Fun With Kids: Donate children’s books, DC’s first Batman pre-school series, free family playing cards
Fun With Kids: Where to go for Children’s Day and Halloween activities

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top