Fun With Kids: Day trip to Desaru, Duck & Goose pre-school series, Earle Swensen's refreshed menu

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Travel: Day trip to Desaru or weekend stay

Hop on a ferry to Desaru to spend the weekend or simply a day with your kids.

Ferry services between Tanah Merah terminal in Singapore and Desaru Coast terminal in Johor started on July 7. For now, the vessel departs Singapore at 8.30am and leaves Desaru at 5.30pm, from Thursdays to Sundays only. The trip each way takes about 90 minutes.

The beach destination has four hotels and resorts. At the Hard Rock Hotel, for instance, a two-night package for two people starts at RM2,379 (S$750) and includes return ferry tickets, selected meals and activities. Top up RM1,000 for two children.

If you do not plan to stay the night, check out the day trips (from RM378 an adult or child.) Thrill-seekers will enjoy the Adventure Waterpark Desaru Coast while nature-lovers can cruise along the mangroves or explore a fruit farm.

Book these deals at this website by Aug 15 and travel by Sept 30.

Watch: Duck & Goose animated pre-school series