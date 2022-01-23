Fun With Kids: Cute tang yuan, CNY-themed children's book, traditional charcoal steamboat buffet

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Sign up: Tang yuan making workshop by Samantha Mantou

Learn how to make tang yuan (glutinous rice balls) and shape them into auspicious and adorable designs such as tiger, ingot and money bag.

It is customary to eat tang yuan on the 15th day of the Chinese New Year, or yuan xiao jie, which also marks the end of the festive period.

The 75-minute hands-on workshop will be led by Ms Samantha Thong, founder of Samantha Mantou cooking studio, and held at StarBot Cafe in Universal Studios Singapore.

Book a session from Feb 1 to 6 and Feb 10 to 13. The fee varies depending on the number of participants - from $208 for two to $478 for five - and include admission tickets to the theme park and vouchers. Kids have to be at least six years old to take part.

For more information, go to this website.

Read: A True Chinese New Year Story by Josephyne Ho