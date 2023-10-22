Fun With Kids: BBC Earth Screening Festival, free local children’s books

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Join: BBC Earth Screening Festival

The BBC Earth Screening Festival returns on Saturday.

From 5.30 to 9pm, spread your mat at Gardens by the Bay’s Supertree Grove and enjoy outdoor screenings of BBC’s animated shows, including Hey Duggee, Go Jetters, Supertato and Bluey.

Then, catch a preview of the debut episode of Planet Earth III here before it hits TV screens in Asia.

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the nature documentary series is the final instalment to the Planet Earth trilogy. Your kids will be fascinated by scenes of rare animal behaviours.

The eight-part series premieres on BBC Earth (StarHub Channel 407, Singtel Channel 203 and BBC Player) on Sunday at 8pm.