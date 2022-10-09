Fun With Kids: Baby Shark-themed park, Frozen Planet II screening, Ikea’s Smaland reopens

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Play: New Baby Shark-themed park

The first Baby Shark-themed park in South-east Asia opened in Singapore last Friday.

Pinkfong World Adventure is the latest pop-up playground at Marina Square mall and runs till Jan 2.

It features more than 16 interactive games and experiences, which are built around the world’s most viewed YouTube video and other Pinkfong shows.

The Baby Shark singalong has exceeded 10 billion views on the platform in January since it was first released in 2016.

If your little ones have contributed multiple views, take them to this new playground. They can journey with Daddy Shark into “space”, explore a sea of balls and go on merry-go-round carriage rides with Poki and friends.

No visit is complete without taking part in the famous Baby Shark Dance - use the QR code to download snapshots of your kids’ adorable moves afterwards.

Each play session at Pinkfong World Adventure is for an hour and 40 minutes. Tickets for kids and adults start at $28 each and are available at www.sistic.com.sg/events/pinkfong0123.

It travels to Malaysia next, followed by Hong Kong in the summer of 2023.

Watch: Free BBC Earth Screening Festival