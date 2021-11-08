Fun with kids

EXPLORE: SNOW CITY'S NEW ICE HOTEL GALLERY

Snow City in Jurong East has launched an Ice Hotel Gallery, where visitors can admire intricate sculptures and furniture carved entirely out of ice. Local award-winning ice sculptor Jeffrey Ng created the works across five installation zones, including Singapore icons such as the Merlion and Sir Stamford Raffles.

Entry to the exhibit is priced from $17 and includes access to the rest of Snow City's features, such as snow-tubing on a three-storey-high, 60m-long snow slope and riding in an ice bumper car.

Jackets, boots and gloves will be provided, but wear your own long pants and socks to keep warm.

Buy tickets via ticket.snowcity.com.sg or Klook with SingapoRediscovers Vouchers.

READ: MARKY POLO IN BEIJING

What are some attractions and activities in Beijing you can explore with your kids when China reopens its borders to travellers? Author Emily Lim-Leh has your holiday itinerary planned in her new children's book, Marky Polo In Beijing.

From taking a toboggan ride down the iconic Great Wall of China to visiting modern attractions like the Beijing Olympic Park, there are lots to see and do - as Martial Polo the pangolin tells her cousin Marky Polo when he visits her in the Chinese capital.

This is Lim-Leh's second book in her Marky Polo's Travels series with illustrator Nicholas Liem, whose training as an architect can be seen in the detailed streetscapes that make the scenes in the pages come alive.

Like their first book about Tokyo, the latest one features comic strip panels as well as augmented-reality experiences. The series is recommended for kids between ages five and nine who can scan pictures that open up links to 360-degree street views, YouTube videos and relevant websites.

Lim-Leh says the book comes with a meaningful takeaway. "I won't give the ending away except to say that with Covid-19, I think many of us are learning to slow down and not be in too much of a hurry."

The book retails at $12.90 (paperback) and $19.90 (hardcover) on publisher World Scientific Education's website (str.sg/3pCa) and major bookstores. Prices are before GST.

JOIN: ARTS IN YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD

Go on an arts trail with your children at various sites near Jurong East MRT station.

Through a series of eight murals and installations, you will learn how the neighbourhood has evolved from swamps and fishing villages to the information technology and manufacturing hub it is today.

The route details of A Fisherman's Dream will be available at www.fishermans-dream.com from Thursday till Nov 28.

It is one of this year's Arts In Your Neighbourhood programmes by the National Arts Council. There will also be arts experiences in Bukit Merah, Jurong, Marine Parade, Serangoon and Tampines.

Look out, too, for online offerings, including an animated video, Curiosity: The Spark For The Arts. Watch it with your kids and show them how the arts in Singapore has grown in the last three decades.

Go to artsforall.gov.sg for details.