Fun with kids

READ: FUN GHOST STORY FOR CHILDREN

Who's afraid of ghosts? Certainly not the young protagonist in best-selling author and visual artist Oliver Jeffers' new picture book, There's A Ghost In This House.

The girl lives alone in a mansion which she believes is haunted and wants to meet a ghost. Young readers will have fun predicting where the ghost might appear as they flip through the pages - Jeffers describes it as a "ghostly game of hide and seek".

Parents will appreciate its aesthetics - as you go on a house tour, you will see rooms created from photographs of old houses, which Jeffers sourced from places like architectural research books and catalogues.

He hopes to raise an important question with this story. "If you can't find what you're looking for, do you keep on looking, even if it might not exist? Or could it be the thing you're looking for might not actually want to be found?"

This is a charming, spooky read that would appeal to all ages. The hardcover book, published by HarperCollins Children's Books, retails at $48.10 at major bookstores.

PLAY: UNCLE RINGO CARNIVAL AT DOWNTOWN EAST

The Uncle Ringo roving carnival is making its way to Downtown East in Pasir Ris. From Friday to March 20, treat your little ones to old-school fun fair rides such as Waddle Boat and Spinning Tea Cup as well as games where they can win giant plushies.

Thrill-seekers can get an adrenaline rush from rides such as the iconic Viking Ship and Meteorite, where they will be spun 360 degrees. There is also a Dino inflatable park, featuring a 10m-high inflatable water slide and four other giant bouncers.

The carnival is at Downtown East's Begonia open-air carpark, next to SG Hotel on Wheels container hotel. For more details, go to str.sg/3pMx.

JOIN: ROBLOX, MINECRAFT CODING ONLINE WORKSHOPS

If your kids love playing Roblox and Minecraft online games, why not get them to learn how to create their own virtual worlds? This can be a fun way to pique their interest in coding.

Check out the Roblox Obby Creation Workshop (go.gov.sg/robloxsingle) on Nov 20 and Minecraft Coding Course (go.gov.sg/minecraftsingle) on Nov 27 organised by Passion Wave @ Marina Bay.

Both are recommended for children aged seven to 12 and conducted online via Zoom by instructors from ICanCode Asia.

These are recurring classes, so if registration is full, just search for the next available session on the onePA website (www.onepa.gov.sg).