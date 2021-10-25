Fun With Kids

EAT

NEW MINION CAFE AT CLARKE QUAY

If the names Kevin, Bob and Stuart excite your children, treat them to a meal at the Minion Cafe at Clarke Quay from Thursday to Jan 2. A similar themed pop-up eatery first appeared at Orchard Central mall in 2017.

Step inside its new location by the river and you will find wall decorations of the stars from the Despicable Me (2010 to 2017) animation. They add a pop of cheer to the interior, which features dark wood furnishing and leather upholstery.

Feed your camera first as the culinary team from 1-Group - which is behind concepts such as The Summerhouse and The Alkaff Mansion - prepares your food.

The menu offers kid-friendly main courses such as the 12-inch Minion Kelong Prawn and Scallop Pizza ($32) and Minion Mac and Cheese ($18). Parents may like heartier options such as the Minion Wagyu Lunch Plate ($28), which comes with a black pepper glazed beef patty, a fried shrimp and two turmeric rice balls moulded to represent - you guessed it - the Minions.

This themed eatery is based on the Minion Summer Cafe operated by Parco Japan, but it also offers Singapore-inspired dishes. Take, for instance, the Minion Singapore Prawn Noodle with clams and scallops ($24) and Minion Pumpkin Mantou ($15 for four pieces) served with chilli crab meat dip.

Next to the cafe is a store where you can buy Minion-themed plush toys, Fitbit watches and other collectibles, which are said to be unavailable elsewhere in Singapore.

Find out more at www.minioncafe.sg.

Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities

JOIN

BILINGUAL HALLOWEEN DOODLE DATE

Do you know what zombies, vampires and werewolves are called in Chinese? Sign your kids up for this free live stream hosted by educator Woo Yen Yen and cartoonist Colin Goh on Saturday at 10.30am. They will learn how to draw these famous monsters too.

The married couple are the creators of the Dim Sum Warriors language learning app and graphic novel series. Register at www.dimsumwarriors.com/event.

VISIT

SINGAPORE BRICKFEST FREE EXHIBITION AT ION ORCHARD

From mythical creatures to traditional Chinese architecture, your kids will be in awe of the Lego builds at Singapore Brickfest 2021 exhibition. These are assembled by adult fans of Lego using their creativity - no instruction manuals needed.

Check out the two themes: "Memories", which runs from today to Nov 1 and showcases builds representing the past; and "Imagine", which is from Nov 4 to 14 and focuses on futuristic elements.

The Lego fan exhibition is held at Ion Art Gallery in Ion Orchard mall. Entry is free and you can register in advance at bit.ly/SGBFEventbrite.

Get details and sign up for online workshops by Singapore brick artist Jeffrey Kong at www.fb.com/sgbrickfest.