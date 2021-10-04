Fun with kids

EAT

RAINBOW BREAD WITH HEALTHY ICE CREAM

Treat your kids to Fundae Roti, a collaboration between HaruPlate and Olsen Bakehouse to recreate the Singaporean-style ice cream sandwich with healthy ingredients.

The set includes four small cups of Fundae, ice cream made with natural ingredients and no refined sugar. You will get Mangocado (mango and avocado), Choconana (chocolate and banana), PSP (purple sweet potato) and Yoyo Berry (strawberry and yogurt).

There is also a Rainbow Loaf - its colours are derived naturally from cocoa powder, beetroot powder and turmeric.

A pack of playing cards, styled after the classic Happy Families game, completes the set.

Both brands are online food stores founded by parents with young children aged one to six.

HaruPlate founder Chen Shiqin says: "We've always dreamt of being able to create healthier versions of beloved meals and treats while retaining and reimagining the experience specially for kids."

The Fundae Roti bundle ($30.80, inclusive of delivery) is available from Friday to Oct 31 only. Order from HaruPlate (haruplate.com) and Olsen Bakehouse (olsenbakehouse.com).

WATCH

NEW ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX

If your family is familiar with Hansel and Gretel, everyone - young and old - would be tickled by this new retelling of the fairy tale.

Animated adventure A Tale Dark & Grimm is a Netflix original series, based on the book of the same title by author Adam Gidwitz.

Follow Hansel and Gretel as they walk out of their own story and into other classic Grimm fairy tales in search of the perfect parents. Along the way, the siblings encounter witches, dragons and other strange and scary surprises. The first season premieres on Friday.

READ

ILLUSTRATED BOOK ON WILDLIFE IN SOUTH-EAST ASIA

Discover the lesser-known native mammals of Singapore and South-east Asia with this new illustrated book, Marvellous Mammals: A Wild A To Z Of Southeast Asia. It is researched and written by expert wildlife ecologist Debby Ng.

"The first birds and mammals I learnt about as a child were from North America and Africa. It wasn't until someone pointed at a yellow bird that was in a tree in my school garden and said, 'That's an oriole', that I realised that wildlife is all around us," says Ng.

Published by Difference Engine, it is recommended for readers from ages six to 12, although adults and nature enthusiasts will also appreciate the animal facts and illustrations by Darel Seow.

Buy the hardcover book at $22.90 (before GST). Go to bit.ly/marvellousmammals for a list of online stores.