Fun With Kids

VISIT: DINOQUEST WORLD ADVENTURE

Take your kids on an educational journey at DinoQuest World Adventure at Suntec City. Your family will step back into the prehistoric era and discover the dinosaurs that once roamed the state of Victoria in Australia.

The exhibition opened last Saturday and will run till Aug 31. Explore five thematic zones, each brought to life through multimedia technology so you get to come "face to face" with the dinosaurs.

Among the highlights is an updated reconstruction of Timimus, a tyrannosauroid whose fossils were discovered at Dinosaur Cove in Victoria in 1994.

DinoQuest was previously held at the Science Centre Singapore in 2019.

Kids aged three and above need an admission ticket, while those below 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Get your tickets at $22 each from sistic.com.sg/events/dinoquest2022

To find out more about the exhibition, go to dinoquest.com

BOND: FAMILY ACTIVITIES AND IDEAS

Check out the deals and ideas for bonding time under the Bringing Joy To Families campaign by Made For Families, an initiative by the National Population and Talent Division.

For example, at Skyline Luge Sentosa, kids below six years old can share a luge cart and ride down the tracks - for free - with adults who buy a combo ticket for three luge rides and three skyrides by June 26. A child doubling ticket usually costs $12.

At Snow City, two adults and two children aged three to 12 can enjoy two hours of snow play and a bumper car ride at $88. This set, which is valid till June 26, offers savings of up to $32.

Till June 30, pick any activity from the list of Made For Families partners, capture your family moments there, share them on Instagram and stand to win $200 in Klook vouchers.

Go to instagram.com/madeforfamiliessg for contest details. To see the full list of partner deals, go to go.gov.sg/madeforfamiliesjoy

READ: CATCH MEE IF YOU CAN

If your little ones cannot tell mee kia from ee mee or mee sua, or are simply big fans of noodle dishes, this picture book is for them.

Catch Mee If You Can: Find The Noodles, Eat The Noodles! is a fun read by author Low Lai Chow that introduces kids to a wide variety of noodles. The quirky illustrations by artist Lee Jia Zhen will expand their imagination and make them very hungry.

Low, 40, says the book was inspired by her five-year-old daughter Lila, when they were on holiday three years ago.

"Like many kids, she was bent on playing non-stop and constantly had to be persuaded to sit down for a meal. We were in Phuket at the time, and Lila had developed a fondness for glass noodles.

"So I found myself conjuring a game of 'Find the noodles, eat the noodles' in a bid to get her to eat. The catchphrase stuck long after we returned home and soon became the working title for the book."

She adds: "The rich heritage of local noodles speaks to the multicultural diversity of Singapore, and I deeply admire that."

Get the book at $14.90 (before GST) from epigrambookshop.sg, Epigram Coffee Bookshop at Singapore Art Museum @ Tanjong Pagar Distripark and other leading bookstores.