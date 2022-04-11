Fun With Kids

SHOP: RAISE FUNDS FOR UKRAINE'S WOMEN AND CHILDREN

Shop for a good cause at 12 local online stores from today to April 18. To raise funds for Ukraine relief efforts, some stores have pledged up to 40 per cent of their sales proceeds site-wide and others are doing so for selected product categories.

The participating e-stores include Heyhappypuff, which sells lifestyle products, as well as Noah's Toys, which stocks wooden playthings.

The fund-raising campaign is led by HaruPlate, a children's nutrition and wellness brand, in partnership with Singapore Red Cross, with a focus on women and children.

HaruPlate founder Chen Shiqin, a mother of three, says: "Although we might be far away, we hope that as fellow mums and business owners, we can rally together to raise awareness and support for all affected by the war in Ukraine."

Show your support at haruplate.com/shop-for-good-ukraine-refugees

WATCH: MUSICAL BETTER NATE THAN EVER

Nate Foster is a 13-year-old who aspires to become a Broadway star.

The problem is, he cannot even land a role in his school's play.

When his parents are travelling, Nate and his best friend Libby sneak off to New York for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pursue his dream.

Better Nate Than Ever, now streaming on Disney+, is a feel-good family film to catch with your tweens.

Based on the 2013 middle-grade novel of the same title by Tim Federle, this musical comedy stars newcomer Rueby Wood as Nate.

You will also find familiar faces such as Lisa Kudrow (Friends, 1994 to 2004) and Joshua Basset (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, 2019 to 2021).

READ: A RAMADAN-THEMED CHILDREN'S BOOK

It is Ramadan and there is fasting by day, praying by night. Little Zahra, an only child, whispers to her teddy bear that she wishes for a sister.

Zahra's Blessing is a heartfelt story that takes place during Ramadan, a special time of the year for Muslims.

Written by Shirin Shamsi and illustrated by Manal Mirza, the picture book includes a glossary of terms such as Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr and fasting.

"While Muslim children may see their faith reflected in this story, readers of other faith traditions will have a window into a culture that may be unfamiliar," Shirin, who has three grown-up children, tells The Straits Times. She and Manal are based in the United States.

She adds: "Even though this is a Ramadan-themed book, the themes of family, loss, belonging and hope are universal and will resonate with all readers."

The book retails for $32.50 (hardback) and $18 (paperback) at Books Kinokuniya, Times Bookstores and Wardah Books.