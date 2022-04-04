Fun With Kids

BOOK: STAYCATION WITH FLAMINGOS

Surprise your kids with a sleepover party with the flamingos at Jurong Bird Park. They will get to feed the birds, have reserved seats at an animal presentation and go on a private guided tour to the newly refreshed Waterfall Aviary.

Up to four people can enjoy a night's stay in a bell tent - with two double beds in air-conditioned comfort and a view of Flamingo Lake - with dinner and breakfast provided.

The package costs $1,099 and booking is now open for selected dates from June 10 to July 30. Kids must be at least five years old.

Mandai Wildlife Group, which manages Jurong Bird Park, introduced staycation packages at its sister parks River Wonders in December 2020 and the Singapore Zoo in December last year.

Get details at str.sg/whMH

CELEBRATE: EASTER TREATS

The Easter Feaster takeaway tea set from Goodwood Park Hotel is perfect for your next home gathering.

Packaged in a two-tier box, it consists of 16 petite sweet and savoury treats, including a mini Maine lobster roll, Easter poke cake and classic carrot cake.

Available till April 30, the set costs $83.45 and has to be ordered five days ahead for delivery or self-collection from thedeligoodwoodparkhotel.oddle.me.

It is part of the hotel's Easter-themed offers, which includes a mega brunch on April 17.

Besides indulging in decadent fare from its three eateries - Gordon Grill, L'Espresso and Coffee Lounge - you can also shop at pop-up lifestyle retail stalls while your kids have fun on a bouncy castle.

Make reservations at www.goodwoodparkhotel.com/dining

READ: I AM GOLDEN BY EVA CHEN

Eva Chen, a Chinese-American fashionista who has two million followers on Instagram (@evachen212), is a mother of three kids and the author of eight children's books.

Her new title, I Am Golden, illustrated by Sophie Diao, gives a glimpse into Chen's growing-up days.

It encourages young readers to understand and celebrate their family history. Chen describes the book as "a love letter" to her parents for the sacrifices they - and other immigrants - have made for their kids.

Chen, who lives in New York City with her family, wrote it during the Covid-19 pandemic when she felt a rise in anti-Asian sentiment.

She says: "Today, as a mother to three half-Chinese children, I hope that they will never experience that sting of otherness, the swirl of confusion, of questioning whether they belong."

I Am Golden retails for $33.12 (hardcover) at Books Kinokuniya.