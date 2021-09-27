Fun With Kids

LEARN

ENCOURAGE CREATIVE PLAY

Find out how entrepreneur Cheryl Wee, actress Joanne Peh and other mums encourage their kids to have creative, unstructured and independent play through Instagram Live sessions next month.

Join Wee, 34, who has a three-year-old son and two-year-old daughter, on @weecheryl this Saturday at 11am as she chats with parenting coach Jacinth Liew from Our Little Playnest.

Peh (@joannepeh), 38, who has a six-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son, will host with early learning expert Fynn Sor from Happy Tot Shelf on Oct 9 at 3pm.

The weekly series is part of The Lego Group's Rebuild The World campaign, which celebrates children's creativity and shows how they use Lego bricks to build sets that help overcome challenges.

WATCH

ANIMATED SERIES ON APPLE TV+

Wolfboy does not fit in at school. The other students think he is weird, but his mum tells him: "It's the dreamers like you who change this world for the better."

One day, he stumbles upon a strange land where he meets fantastical beings called Sprytes, which create things for the world - trees, weather, life... everything.

That sets the scene for Wolfboy And The Everything Factory, a new animated series in which Wolfboy's wild imagination comes to life. He also discovers he is destined to play a central role in the age-old battle between the forces of creation and destruction.

All 10 episodes, released last Friday, are available on Apple TV+ (tv.apple.com).

READ

MULTILINGUAL PICTURE BOOK ON HAWKER FOOD

Reading Just A Little Mynah: Makan Mischief might make your little one hungry for Hokkien mee, nasi lemak and roti prata. It follows Little Mynah as she introduces two siblings to delicacies at a hawker centre.

Beyond food, author Evelyn Sue Wong hopes her picture book with illustrator Dhanendra Poedjono will cultivate young readers' interest in Singapore's hawker culture.

"This book is not just about the variety of tasty dishes that we all like," she says. "It's about the community of hawkers and the diverse profiles of people and cultures that come together at the hawker centre under one roof."

Similar to her first book in the series, Just A Little Mynah, which was published last year, Wong has included everyday words and phrases in Singapore's four official languages.

Little Mynah flies around saying "thank you" to stallholders in Mandarin (xie xie), Malay (terima kasih) and Tamil (nandri).

Kids can also hear the words and play games by scanning a QR code in the book.

The book retails for $14.90 (excluding GST) on the Epigram website (epigrambookshop.sg) and at Epigram Bookshop at 267 Beach Road and major bookstores.