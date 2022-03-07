Fun With Kids

WATCH: JAPANESE ANIMATION MOVIE BELLE

Suzu is a lonely 17-year-old student who feels alienated from most of her classmates. One day, she discovers a popular virtual world, known as U.

There, she is free to be Belle, a glamorous singer. She meets The Beast and they embark on adventures in their quest to become who they truly are.

Written and directed by Mamoru Hosoda, the Japanese science-fantasy animation reportedly received a 14-minute standing ovation when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last July.

It was Japan's third-highest-grossing movie last year.

Belle (PG, 121 minutes) is available on Netflix.

JOIN: I'M A MATHS STAR! FREE ONLINE TALK

Meet mathematics experts Tay Eng Guan and Yeap Ban Har over Zoom on Thursday at 8pm, and get tips on how you can teach your primary school-aged kids to understand the subject better.

Dr Tay is an associate professor at the National Institute of Education and author of the I'm A Maths Star! series (two of three books).

Published under his pen name Dr Boaz, each book presents a challenging maths problem in story form and encourages young readers to work on it with a detective's mindset.

It includes a guide to problem-solving by Dr Yeap, who is well-known for coaching teachers in maths education.

"From their own experience, some parents may feel that practice makes perfect in maths," Dr Tay tells The Straits Times.

"While practice is certainly important, making sure that the child understands the concept through discovery and discussion will take away a lot of angst, and set up a happy and curious child for good learning."

Sign up for the free online talk at tinyurl.com/ImAMathsStar.

The set of three books retails for $25 (paperback) and $46 (hardcover) from publisher World Scientific's online store at str.sg/wsuX

SIGN UP: HOLIDAY WORKSHOPS AT CHANGI EXPERIENCE STUDIO

Did you know the trees in the old Terminal 1 carpark at Changi Airport were upcycled into benches at Jewel?

Learn green facts like this at Be A Changi Sustainability Champion, a three-hour school holiday programme by Changi Experience Studio. It will take you and your kids on a fun trail across Jewel Changi Airport and Terminal 3.

Your family will also get to create a reusable tote bag using flower petals and leaves recycled from the Changi nursery.

The workshop is recommended for families with kids from five to 12 years old, with sessions from this Saturday to March 20. Fees are $48 a child and $28 an adult, and include tickets to the studio and Canopy Park.

There is also a design-thinking workshop for kids from nine to 14 years old. A Day In The Life Of A Changi Trolley aims to hone their creative problem-solving skills.

Fees are $58 a child for this drop-off programme and the sessions are on either March 17 or 18. To sign up for the workshops, go to str.sg/wsu8