Fun With Kids

FEED: AN INDIAN RHINO AT NIGHT SAFARI

The next time you visit Night Safari, you can feed Newari, one of two Indian rhinoceros at the attraction.

The five-year-old and his older brother Thulie, eight, arrived at the Night Safari from the United Arab Emirates in April last year. Both are vegetarians and love grazing on tall grasses, leaves and fruit.

Indian rhinos are considered a threatened species, with an estimated population of 3,700 mature individuals left in the wild in India and Nepal, said the Mandai Wildlife Group in a press release.

You can get up close with Newari, who is said to be a bigger foodie and more comfortable around people than Thulie, during a new feeding programme.

This takes place at 7.30pm on operating nights for a contribution of $10, in addition to the admission charge to the wildlife park.

Book a slot at bit.ly/NightSafari_IndianRhinoFeeding.

VISIT: MADAGASCAR: A CRATE ADVENTURE

First, the good news: Your family can look forward to a new themed zone Minion Land (an artist's impression) - inspired by the Despicable Me film franchise (2010 to 2017) - at Universal Studios Singapore in 2024.

The bad news is, the gang from the animation film franchise Madagascar (2005 to 2020) will have to "move it, move it" to make way for it.

So, take your kids for one last boat ride at Madagascar: A Crate Adventure before it closes on March 28. The changes are part of Resort World Sentosa's revamp and expansion plan.

The theme park is offering Madagascar Farewell Special packages from $66 (usual price: $98), valid for visits between March 10 and 27.

There are also staycation packages at Hotel Michael (from $415++ a night) and Equarius Hotel (from $475++ a night), where you can take home limited-edition Madagascar merchandise.

Go to www.rwsentosa.com/one-last-boogie.

WATCH: PRETZEL AND THE PUPPIES ANIMATED PRE-SCHOOL SERIES

You and your kids may be familiar with Curious George, the titular monkey from the popular children's books. The cheeky character is so popular that it has its own animated series of the same name.

Now, get acquainted with other charming animal characters from the married couple behind Curious George, Margret and H.A. Rey.

Their classic children's book Pretzel (1944) has been adapted into the new animated pre-school series, Pretzel And The Puppies, now streaming on Apple TV+.

The eight episodes follow a dog family led by stay-at-home dad Pretzel, his five adorable dachshund puppies, and mum Greta, mayor of Muttgomery.

Pretzel and Greta encourage their pups to try to solve their problems, often reminding them to "Get those paws up!" when they face a challenge.

Watch the series at apple.co/3I6mSYD