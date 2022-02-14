Fun With Kids

BOOK: NEW JUNGLE-THEMED FAMILY SUITES AND KIDS' PLAY AREA AT PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE

A new indoor play area awaits young guests staying at Pan Pacific Singapore from Friday.

Located on level four of the hotel looking out to the poolside, Urban Jungle Village has play equipment, board games, an interactive game station and books to keep the little ones happy and busy. It opens from 10am to 6pm daily.

There is no drop-off programme at the moment, so parents need to accompany their kids.

If you are planning an extra memorable staycay, check into one of the hotel's two new jungle-theme family suites.

Your kids will love the cool treehouse bunk bed, inflatable rocking hippo and teepee while you and your spouse can retreat to the connecting room to enjoy couple time.

These launches are designed in partnership with experts from the Kiztopia indoor playground to further enrich the family staycay experience.

Rates for the Urban Jungle Suite start at $820++ a night for two adults and two kids 12 years old and below. The stay includes private access to a cabana by the pool and tickets for three hours' play at Kiztopia in Marina Square. You will also enjoy breakfast at the hotel's restaurant Edge and all-day refreshments and afternoon tea at its club lounge.

Book at str.sg/wW28.

BOOK: HELLO KITTY STAYCATION PACKAGE AT FAIRMONT SINGAPORE

If you and your kids adore Hello Kitty, book your next family staycay at Fairmont Singapore.

The Hello Kitty staycation package is available for booking at str.sg/wWmQ and valid for stays from March 1 to April 30.

Rates start at $418++ a night and include breakfast for two adults and up to two kids 12 years old and below. There will be a complimentary extra bed for children.

After your stay, you get to take home a set of Hello Kitty collectibles, including a cushion, towel, drawstring bag, mug, bowl and door hanger.

The hotel also has an on-going CoComelon-themed staycation which has been extended until May 15. Get the details at str.sg/wWmA.

BUY: TICKETS TO ESPLANADE'S MARCH ON CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL

Esplanade's second annual children's festival, March On, returns from March 9 to 13.

Among this year's line-up is I Have Something To Say, a play which aims to help kids explore the topic of bullying.

Director Edith Podesta and her team worked with children in a workshop before embarking on the production.

It is important to educate kids about what bullying is, she says, so they feel they are not alone if it happens to them.

"They can say, 'Oh, you know how we spoke about bullying or saw that show at the Esplanade about bullying? I think that's happening to me.'

"Or 'I saw what happened to those characters at my school. What should I do? How can I be a good friend?'"

After the one-hour show, each audience member can take home a programme booklet containing a guide on how children and adults can deal with bullying and the resulting wounds.

I Have Something To Say runs from March 11 to 13. Beyond the production, there are also ticketed workshops to further explore the topic of bullying.

Get tickets and find out more about the March On line-up at str.sg/wWWV.