Fun With Kids

Sign up for the 10th Speak Mandarin Campaign Family Talent Competition, which is for children aged five to 12 and their parents or grandparents. It is a fun opportunity for your family to practise Mandarin together and you stand to win cash prizes of up to $500.

Form a team of two to four members and record a four-minute performance in Mandarin based on the theme, Myself, Ten Years From Now, for online submission. To help families prepare for the competition, there are virtual workshops where trainers will share performing techniques such as voice projection.

Get details and register your family by Feb 20 at str.sg/wPfJ. You can also watch performances of last year's winning families at str.sg/wPf3.

WATCH: REMEMBER RAINFOREST DANCE FILM FOR KIDS

What is happening to the rainforest? Through its children's dance film on deforestation, The Arts Fission Company wants to send the message that no one is too young to learn about environmental issues.

A 31-minute production that families can stream at home, the film features magical characters such as the Forest Shaman and Ancient Tree Spirit.

The Arts Fission's co-founder and artistic director Angela Liong, who is a Cultural Medallion recipient, says deforestation is currently the most critical environmental issue and it took centre stage at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

"Through our artistic efforts, Arts Fission hopes to seed the idea for children to be the future custodians of planet earth and treasure our natural heritage," she adds.

Like many arts groups affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the contemporary dance company has turned to digital productions.

Remember Rainforest will be streamed via Sistic Live till June 30.

Buy the e-ticket at $10.50 at str.sg/wPfi.

READ: CHILDREN'S BOOK ABOUT WORLD WAR II IN SINGAPORE

Feb 8 marks the 80th anniversary of the Japanese invasion of Singapore in World War II - and is also the launch day of We Shall Remember: The Story Of Singapore At War written for kids aged nine to 12.

Author Sim Ee Waun says hers is possibly the first and only children's book that traces Singapore's entire war experience, from the Japanese invasion of Kota Bharu in northern Malaya on Dec 8, 1941, to the Japanese surrender in 1945.

"I wrote this like a story and put the spotlight on the human experience, rather than just the facts, so readers can see, hear and feel to some extent what it was like to be in that moment," she tells The Straits Times.

There are gripping accounts of ordinary people, such as the young girls who made the iconic Changi quilts while they were held in Changi Prison during the war.

"Hopefully, young readers can relate to these characters a little better by seeing that this war affected people like them too," says Sim. She included fast facts, explanations and glossaries to engage kids. There are also detailed illustrations and maps by Lim An-ling.

Sim adds that it is important for everyone, not just kids, to know Singapore's war stories.

"It is our past and part of our identity, and is a source of pride when you realise so many people among us had stepped up during these terrible times and when you find out about the amazingly courageous things they did."

Published by Pepper Dog Press, the book is available from Feb 8 and retails at $15 before GST at selected stores, including Books Kinokuniya and www.epigrambookshop.sg.