Fun With Kids

SHOP: TWINNING OUTFITS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Boys and girls can match perfectly with mummy and daddy in vibranttogs from home-grown clothing label Maison Q.

Its Year of the Tiger collection is titled The Great Hu-at, a playful pun on the Chinese character Hu (tiger).

Spot the Heroic Mr Tiger motif on the festive offerings. They come in a wide range of size options suitable for six-month-old babies up to tweens aged 14, as well as adults.

Prices start at $65 for a baby's onesie, while adults' clothing are from $89 for a men's shirt and from $95 for a women's blouse.

Shop at maison-q.com, Takashimaya and Tangs.

COLLECT: 35 TIGER RED PACKET DESIGNS

Singapore's cultural centres are giving away red packets in 35 Tiger-themed designs.

Visit 35 participating museums, heritage institutions and galleries to collect each one's unique red packet design - all of them dreamt up by local artist Emily Luo.

Each visitor can get one set of eight red packets per cultural destination, including at Geylang Serai Heritage Gallery and Kreta Ayer Heritage Gallery, which are taking part for the first time.

Now in its eighth edition, the Museum Roundtable Lunar New Year Hongbao Campaign is organised by the National Heritage Board.

While the red packets are free, 350 limited-edition collector's albums - with a full set of the 35 designs - can be purchased at $70 each at the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall from Jan 22.

Go to go.gov.sg/mrhongbao2022

BUILD: CHINESE NEW YEAR MEMORIES WITH YOUR KIDS, BRICK BY BRICK

Build Year of the Tiger memories with your kids by building a Majestic Tiger ($79.90). It is one of three new brick sets introduced by Lego ahead of the Chinese New Year.

It also has two traditional festival sets, themed after familiar festive activities.

In its Lunar New Year Traditions set ($99.90), you can put together six scenes such as visiting families and exchanging red packets to help your kids learn these customs through play.

There is also the Lunar New Year Ice Festival set ($149.90), which you can use to teach children about the winter celebrations in other parts of the world.

Find out more at the Lego Singapore website (www.lego.com/en-sg).