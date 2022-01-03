Fun With Kids

VISIT: NATIONAL MUSEUM'S HOMAGE TO AMUSEMENT PARKS

Take a trip down memory lane at the National Museum of Singapore, where it is paying homage to amusement parks.

You and your kids will learn about the glory days of the now-defunct New World, which opened in the 1920s. There are also fun facts about Great World and Happy World, which started operations in the 1930s. Happy World was renamed Gay World in 1964.

Besides discovering how the three places are different from today's entertainment parks, you can also play nostalgic games, like dart balloon (right) and pinball, provided by home-grown carnival veteran Uncle Ringo.

This is the last week to visit the exhibition, New, Great And Happy: The Amusement "Worlds" Of Singapore, which ends its run on Sunday.

Admission is free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents (present pink or blue identification cards for scanning) and children six years old and below (any nationality). Carnival game tokens can be bought separately on the spot.

Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities

WATCH: EL DEAFO ON APPLE TV+

Starting at a new school is scary, and more so for Cece who is the only one in her class with hearing loss.

Strapped with a bulky hearing aid on her chest, the young girl learns to embrace what makes her extraordinary and finds her inner superhero.

El Deafo is a charming three-part animated series, with its star character voiced by American child actress Lexi Finigan, who is also deaf.

It is based on American author and illustrator Cece Bell's graphic novel of the same title, which explores her childhood experiences with hearing loss and chronicles her quest for a true friend.

"I am an expert on no one's deafness, but my own," Bell writes on her blog. "But we are all experts on what it's like to feel different from everyone else, and to be lonely - and so my biggest hope for this show is that it will be good company to anyone who needs a friend."

El Deafo debuts on Friday on Apple TV+.

PLAY: CONSTRUCTION-THEMED FUN AT DIGGERSITE

Put on a safety helmet and a vest, and hop onto an excavator. Your kids will be excited to get to work at Diggersite in Yishun.

At this construction-themed outdoor play site, children can operate the machinery independently (right) or sit on their parents' laps as they try to pick up branches, dig up sand and knock over metal bottles.

The attraction has been drawing young families since it started in 2016 at East Coast Park. It is now at 91 Lorong Chencharu, beside the Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum, and is open on weekends only.

Entry is at $18 a child from age two and includes playtime at three stations, each lasting about five minutes. Kids can also spend time on the sandpit and obstacle course. Admission is free for accompanying adults.

The fees are different when there are special events. Find out more and book your time slots at www.diggersite.com.