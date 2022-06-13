Fun on two wheels

Last week, siblings Muhammad Rayan, six, and Nora, four, went on a staycation that not many children in Singapore will get to experience.

Together with their parents - Mr Muhammad Rezal Ramli, 42, and Madam Chew Pei Wen, 41 - the children went on a four-day, round-island cycling trip that spanned some 140km. They started from their home in Bedok.