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From sari to kebaya, discover traditions and play dress-up in ST’s activity page for kids

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Play dress-up for Racial Harmony Day in the latest activity page by The Straits Times.

Play dress-up for Racial Harmony Day in the latest activity page by The Straits Times.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

SINGAPORE - Did you know that there are more than 100 ways to drape a sari?

Play dress-up for Racial Harmony Day in the latest activity page by The Straits Times. Mix and match illustrations of traditional outfits from cultures across Singapore and South-east Asia, from the baju kurung and cheongsam to sari and nonya kebaya, and learn more about their origins.

The monthly page published in Sunday Life is aimed at encouraging families to slow down and spend time together over the weekend.

It is part of ST’s ongoing series on managing screen time to help families navigate the challenges of raising children in an increasingly digital world.

Download the latest activity sheet here:

Screen Timeout activity page.
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.