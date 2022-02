Sachkaran Singh Sekhon, 12, is hard-pressed to name his favourite toy. "I used to play with Lego and Nerf. I still have a collection of Hot Wheels and some other cars, but I don't play with them anymore," he says.

Like most of his peers, he enjoys online games such as Roblox, Mobile Legends and Cookie Run: Kingdom. He also relishes playing chess and Mastermind games with his dad Iqbal Singh, a 38-year-old private-hire driver.