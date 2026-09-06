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From Bali to Hoi An, how a family turned the world into their classroom

The Ongs on a jeep tour to explore Mount Batur’s black lava fields in Bali.

SINGAPORE – For many families, travelling for months at a time may feel like a luxury and an extended vacation.

For Daniel and Juliana Ong’s family of six, it is simply an alternative way to live and learn.