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From Bali to Hoi An, how a family turned the world into their classroom

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The Ongs on a jeep tour to explore Mount Batur’s black lava fields in Bali.

The Ongs on a jeep tour to explore Mount Batur’s black lava fields in Bali.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF JULIANA ONG

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Jane Ng

  • The Ong family uses "worldschooling" to educate their four daughters through living in local communities in Bali and Hoi An, embracing cultural immersion instead of traditional schooling.
  • They balance homeschooling, an online business and daily life by settling in one place, budgeting carefully and avoiding tourist hot spots to experience authentic local life.
  • Their children learn practical skills through real-world activities like farming and crafts, developing curiosity, adaptability and appreciation for different cultures and environments.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – For many families, travelling for months at a time may feel like a luxury and an extended vacation.

For Daniel and Juliana Ong’s family of six, it is simply an alternative way to live and learn.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.