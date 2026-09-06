From Bali to Hoi An, how a family turned the world into their classroom
- The Ong family uses "worldschooling" to educate their four daughters through living in local communities in Bali and Hoi An, embracing cultural immersion instead of traditional schooling.
- They balance homeschooling, an online business and daily life by settling in one place, budgeting carefully and avoiding tourist hot spots to experience authentic local life.
- Their children learn practical skills through real-world activities like farming and crafts, developing curiosity, adaptability and appreciation for different cultures and environments.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – For many families, travelling for months at a time may feel like a luxury and an extended vacation.
For Daniel and Juliana Ong’s family of six, it is simply an alternative way to live and learn.