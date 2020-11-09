Free play in the heartland

How do you entertain your little ones for six whole weeks from Nov 21? One way to stretch your school holiday budget during the pandemic is to seek out free child-friendly spots, and some are nearer than you think.

Just head to the heartland.

You will be surprised by how exciting and diverse new Housing Board (HDB) playgrounds are these days, from an elaborate Alice In Wonderland-themed concept in Dawson to an enchanting kampung house-inspired playscape in Buangkok.

According to the HDB, such new-generation play areas built since 2018 are designed to foster a stronger town identity and allow for more social interaction.

HDB's director for landscape and design Brian Low calls them an "immersive and inclusive experience" that encourages kids to engage in imaginative play while building their confidence and resilience.

Besides, children are made to move.

As Dr Mohana Rajakulendran, a consultant paediatrician at Parkway East Paediatric Clinic, says: "Active outdoor play in open green spaces is essential for healthy child development. It has been shown to improve the mental well-being and cognitive development of children."

Just remember to pack hand sanitiser, sunscreen, mosquito repellent and water for a fun day out.

Venture down a rabbit hole





Based on the Alice In Wonderland theme, the colourful playground at Dawson Vista is chock-full of thoughtful play elements for both pre-schoolers and primary pupils, including Tweedledee and Tweedledum characters and a rope bridge (above). ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



WHERE: 78 Dawson Road

Wend your way past the car showrooms in Alexandra Road into unassuming Dawson Vista, where this Alice In Wonderland-themed playground appears magically, a fairy tale in 3D glory.

Designed with a fantasy-innature theme, it is one of the most attractive playgrounds I have come across, with thoughtful play elements for both pre-schoolers and primary-schoolers seamlessly blended.

The Clock Trampoline, which riffs on the White Rabbit's pocket watch in the classic story, is a popular choice among kids of all ages.

So is the Mushrooms Adventure, where children make their way up a colourful multi-level structure and traverse a rope bridge, before dropping down a "rabbit hole" slide.

A Cheshire cat, more cute than churlish, sits on a "branch" overlooking a set of swings, while the Magical Tree, another climbing platform, shows off oversized objects from the story, like playing cards, a cup of "tea" spilling out and The Mad Hatter's hat.

The shady playground has rest areas for tired tots.

Simone Khoh, eight, who explored the playground with her brother, Dylan, three, for a Straits Times video, rated it nine out of 10.

To make the most of your adventure here, read a simplified version of the Lewis Carroll tale, Alice's Adventures In Wonderland, with your child beforehand.

You can then make a game of identifying characters and references to the story, such as Tweedledee and Tweedledum, and the magic potion at the entrance that you "drink" to make you bigger.

The playground is a few minutes' walk from Alexandra Road (opposite the Hyundai showroom), which is well served by buses. If you drive, park at the multi-storey carpark at Block 78A.

The Dawson Place neighbourhood mall nearby has clean toilets, a baby changing room, eateries and a supermarket.

If the kids still have energy afterwards, check out the jaw-dropping SkyTerrace @ Dawson nearby, which takes public housing to the next level.

There is an open field to run around in and a small playground, as well as a cafe.

Make a sweet escape





The Candy Trail play area (above), inspired by the story of Hansel And Gretel, will keep pre-schoolers busy, while the Adventurous Treehouse is ideal for older kids to expend their energy climbing, crawling and crossing bridges. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN





WHERE: Blocks 445 and 445B Clementi Avenue 3

The next time you go shopping at Clementi Mall, make a pit stop at this pair of playgrounds in the new Clementi Crest area, just five minutes' walk away.

Inspired by the story of Hansel And Gretel, as well as the housing project's forest landscape theme, The Candy Trail play area makes the most of the linear space below Block 445 with activities that will keep pre-schoolers busy.

There is a "log" bridge to cross, lollipop "trees" to spin and an adventure bridge to scale before they can enter the rainbow-hued Candy House, whose walls drip with "chocolate", and whoosh down a candy-studded slide. A trellis gives little ones much-needed shade.

Older kids will appreciate the Adventurous Treehouse at the next block, where they can expend their energy climbing, crawling and crossing bridges.

Both playgrounds were well used when I visited on a Saturday morning.

A multi-storey carpark with lifts makes parking a breeze, but watch out for traffic when crossing between blocks as there are many goods vehicles unloading furniture for the new residents here.

Climb a cloud, bounce on waves





The playscapes at Alkaff Crescent have nature themes including water (top), wetlands (above) and clouds. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN







WHERE: Block 118A and 115B Alkaff Crescent

These flats in Bidadari are so spanking new that the neighbourhood shops are still in the midst of renovations, so make sure your kids have a toilet break beforehand.

The four nature-themed playscapes here are fabulous fodder for your Instagram feed, but locating them is a bit of a treasure hunt. Be patient and turn it into a game for the kids.



First off, head to the linear space outside Block 118A, where you will find the water-themed playground, anchored by a cresting wave slide. Little ones will have fun running up and down the undulating, bouncy "waves".

Then, cross the multi-storey carpark to Block 115C and take the lift to level three, where you will find a pretty pink water lily play structure to play catching games in, or just to grab one for the 'gram (for the best shots, get the photographer to shoot from one level up).

The rooftop community garden on level four houses the last two playgrounds, which are inspired by mountains and clouds, and fun to explore.

The garden is a welcoming space, even on a scorching afternoon, with plenty of shady rest areas where you can recharge, an exercise station for adults and potentially good views once all the construction in the surrounding area is completed.

Pretend to live in a kampung





A nod to Buangkok area's last kampung, this playground caters to both younger tots, with play features such as a tunnel slide, and older kids, with "houses" connected by netted "bridges" (above). ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI







WHERE: Buangkok Square Park, Buangkok Crescent

Take a morning walk along this breezy neighbourhood park and you will spot a line of sorbet-coloured huts suspended on stilt-like structures.

A nod to the area's last kampung, this adorable play area allows older kids to climb up to their "house" and cross netted bridges to visit "neighbours" before sliding down.

Pre-schoolers and tots can explore a more age-appropriate kampung-themed space nearby that features a hammock net, tunnel slide and swings. They will also get a kick out of looking for the fish, duck, ox and hippopotamus statues that dot the area.

Take a breather in one of the pavilions, or walk to the adjacent Buangkok Square Mall, a new-generation neighbourhood centre that has plenty of food options, a supermarket and a small family room for diaper changes.

The mall has ample parking, or you can take a bus from Buangkok MRT station, a journey of 15 to 20 minutes.

More fun spots

These heartland play areas managed by town councils are worth a visit too.

Oasis Waterpark @ Nee Soon East at Block 307, Yishun Central

Launched in June last year, this free community water park has three play zones, rest areas, showers and nursing rooms. It is about 10 minutes' walk from Yishun MRT station and there are plenty of neighbourhood parking spaces around.

The water park closed during the circuit breaker, but reopened in September with new safety restrictions, which allow only 15 visitors during each two-hour slot.

Bring your own water or buy a drink from the vending machines here as the water coolers are off limits.

The venue is opened from 2 to 9pm on weekdays, and from noon to 9pm on weekends, public holidays and school holidays. Walk-ins are not allowed.

Call the Nee Soon Town Council on 6758-0129 (weekdays, 8am to 5pm) to book a slot up to seven days in advance. Weekend slots are so popular that you have to try your luck at 8am every Monday.

Fu Shan Garden at 81 Woodlands Street 81

If your kids loved the dinosaurs at Changi Airport's Jurassic Mile display, they will have a roaring good time at this park, about 10 minutes' walk from Woodlands MRT station.

Under the shade of mature trees, you will find a pair of poker-faced Dimetrodon, one resting on a "log" that the little ones can climb in and out of, and another on a "rock" that serves as a slide.

Wander around and you will spy a languorous sauropod whose elongated body hides a slide, a Pteranodon poised for flight on top of a small hill, as well as a diminutive T-Rex that you can pet.

There is an undeniable charm to these old-school structures, which still attract youngsters, but the park has two relatively new dino additions that will delight families. A yellow Triceratops and a green Stegosaurus add pops of vivid colour that look great in photos, as well as loads of climbing fun with their slatted wood designs.

If your kids need a pee break, the Woodlands Community Club is just across the road.

