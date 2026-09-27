Slow down and enter your children’s world with a free play date

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The free event at Fernvale Community Club on Oct 10 and 11 encourages families with pre-schoolers to bond through play.

SINGAPORE – Bonding with a young child does not require expensive toys, elaborate weekend plans or a packed schedule. Real connection begins with attention, trust and a willingness to share the moment.

Free community event Born To Play: A Family Playdate hopes to prove just that. Taking place on Oct 10 and 11 at Fernvale Community Club, this initiative invites parents and caregivers to step out of the daily rush and follow their children’s lead.

“As parents, we spend so much time thinking about what we need to do for our children,” says co-organiser Yu Jiarong. “Yet, sometimes, what they want is simply for us to sit with them and be interested in their world.”

The 43-year-old founder of a parenting platform is partnering non-profit Playeum to run the event in his personal capacity. He has two children aged 10 and 13.

Across four sessions, children aged six and under – alongside their parents and caregivers – can explore a space filled with open-ended materials and creative possibilities. Older siblings up to eight years old are also welcome to join in the fun.

The play experiences are designed to let children’s curiosity lead the way, with no set rules or expectations of a perfect outcome. In the DIY Cardboard Playground, children and parents can work side by side building imaginative structures out of recycled boxes.

Families can transform leaves, twigs and bark into portraits at Nature Play or experiment with paint and everyday items to make textured patterns at Karang Guni Prints.

Should the surroundings feel a little overwhelming, The Whispering Tent provides a calm sanctuary to pause and reset.

Simple, open-ended materials give kids joyful moments of discovery, creativity and connection. PHOTO: PLAYEUM

Playeum executive director Charlotte Goh points out that play remains one of the most natural ways for young ones to learn, communicate and discover their strengths. Even before they have the words to explain how they feel, play gives adults a clear window into their inner lives.

“Play gives children the freedom to express themselves and discover what they are capable of,” she says. “When adults step back, listen and respond with curiosity, we create space for children’s voices, confidence and sense of agency to grow. These simple moments can also bring families closer together.”

Yu echoes this sentiment, adding: “When children ask us to watch, listen or play, they are inviting us to get to know them. Every time we make space to say yes, we are building trust, connection and memories that can stay with our families as our children grow.”

A child explores colour, texture and nature at her own pace through sensory play. PHOTO: PLAYEUM

Looking ahead, Yu hopes this gathering will spark more accessible, neighbourhood-led play dates across Singapore to help families support one another.

“A community play date cannot replace professional support, but it can offer a warm invitation to step outside, meet another parent and realise that you are not alone,” he says. “There is no pressure to be the perfect parent. Come as you are, meet another family and enjoy the moment together.”

The event invites parents to step into their child’s world and play together with open-ended materials. PHOTO: PLAYEUM

Born To Play: A Family Playdate

Where: Level 4 Multi-Purpose Hall, Fernvale Community Club, 21 Sengkang West Avenue

When: Oct 10, 1.30pm to 3pm or 3.30pm to 5pm; Oct 11, 10am to noon or 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Admission: Free. Register in advance at borntoplay.eventbrite.sg, as walk-in entry is subject to availability. All initial 600 tickets have been fully claimed. To accommodate more families, 80 more tickets will be released on Sept 28 at 5pm