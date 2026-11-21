Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Struggling in polytechnic seven years ago, enrolled in a course she did not like and coping with a friend’s death, Sandy did not know whom to turn to.

The 25-year-old had spoken to counsellors in primary and secondary school, but felt betrayed when they involved her parents.

The issues of getting parental consent for youth to access mental health services, and getting them involved in the recovery process, are being examined nationally.

On Nov 21, social service agency Limitless, which works with youth aged 12 to 25, officially opened its walk-in centre at Block 182, Bishan Street 13, that offers free mental health counselling services.

Declining to give her full name, Sandy said she went to Limitless for help and they respected her request not to contact her parents in the beginning.

Her counsellor later convinced her parents she really needed help and their relationship improved.

She said: “I felt really seen and understood for the first time... I felt a lot safer, and it helped me repair the feeling of trust I could have in people.”

Limitless’ walk-in centre in Bishan can support 11 counselling sessions at once and is expected to house about 20 clinical staff. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Speaking at the centre’s opening, Senior Minister of State for Health, Tan Kiat How, raised two issues youth face when seeking help – the fear of being judged; and, in some cases, the need to get parental consent to access mental health services, which might delay the recovery process. Tan , who is also Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, said while progress had been made in raising mental health awareness in Singapore, it was not enough.

On the issue of parental consent, Tan said the Health Ministry has proposed guidelines and is now consulting the public on this issue, as it could delay or deter young people from seeking help.

“Parental consent and parental involvement are not the same thing,” he said.

Even when youth are provided support without parental consent, professionals should try to involve parents appropriately, unless it compromises the young person’s safety or well-being, he added.

Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How speaking at the official opening of Limitless’ walk-in centre on Nov 21. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Cheyenne Naidu, 36, a counsellor at Limitless, said some youth who seek help might not want to upset or worry their parents. So, they try to act normally in front of them.

She said some parents may not be comfortable with their children getting help for mental health, because they regard it as a parenting failure or taboo. Some also have the misconception it will appear in permanent records that may affect job applications.

“Parents should understand that some mental health issues cannot always be self-treated. If they persist too long, and start bleeding into other areas of life, it can result in drastic consequences, like self-harm or suicide,” she said.

Cheyenne Naidu, a counsellor at Limitless, said some youth who seek help might not want to upset or worry their parents. So, they try to act normally in front of them. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Asher Low, the executive director at Limitless, said youth seeking mental health support who do not want their parents involved are assessed for their maturity and what is in their best interests. The agency’s health professionals will also manage risks and determine how and when to involve parents.

“Family issues and interpersonal issues were our third highest presenting issue in 2025. These include challenges with parents,” he said.

While parents are a key component in a youth’s recovery journey, Low said oftentimes parents cannot be engaged because of safety issues. “If we focus on parents’ consent and require a letter or consent form to be signed, we are going to expect that many young people will walk away,” he said.

Limitless executive director Asher Low said the new centre’s location in Bishan allows them to work closely with partners like REACH, grassroots, and schools like Kuo Chuan Presbyterian. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

However, youth aged 13 and under will still need to have parental consent before engaging Limitless’ mental health services.

Safe space

Spanning the size of two five-room HDB flats, the centre features five counselling rooms, three phone booths for virtual counselling sessions, and an activity area that can be converted into three therapy rooms.

Low said the centre can support 11 counselling sessions at once and is expected to house about 20 clinical staff. These include health professionals like social workers, counsellors and psychologists.

It is open on weekdays from 9am to 6pm, and will help the agency accommodate its growing clientele. Since 2017, Limitless has supported more than 6,000 young people through various programmes that help youth build coping skills and seek further care when needed.

Low said the centre’s location in Bishan allows them to work closely with partners like REACH, grassroots, and schools like Kuo Chuan Presbyterian.

It was also important for the design of the space to be comfortable and inviting for youth, he said.

“The first thing you see when you walk in is a big sticker on the ground that says ‘You are safe here’. The first word that greets you when you look up is ‘Hope’. And that’s what we want every young person that walks into this space to find,” he added.