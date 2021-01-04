Four new poly diploma courses to equip grads with skills of future

From artificial intelligence (AI) to sustainability, four new diploma courses offered by polytechnics here aim to equip future graduates with the skills that Singapore's future workforce will need.

School leavers looking to enrol in April can choose from 37 full-time diploma courses at Temasek Polytechnic (TP), including two new courses - in applied artificial intelligence and in architectural technology and building services.

Meanwhile, Republic Polytechnic (RP) will be introducing full-time diplomas in sustainable built environment and in environmental and marine science.

TP, RP and other polytechnics will be holding open houses virtually so prospective students can attend admission talks and webinars with lecturers and current students without having to be on-site.

TP's diploma in applied artificial intelligence will enable students to develop chatbots, undertake object recognition projects, and use machine learning and deep learning algorithms to develop business solutions.

They can also get industry certifications in artificial intelligence, such as technology firm Nvidia's Deep Learning Institute Certification Programme, and gain practical skills at TP's AI Application Centre where they can develop projects in collaboration with organisations.

Upon graduation, they can become AI or machine learning engineers, application developers or data analysts.

"With expertise drawn from TP's teaching staff and complemented by our partners such as IBM and Nvidia, students will be well equipped with the necessary AI skills to support the new digital economy," said Dr Eng Pin Kwang, director of TP's School of Informatics and IT.

Meanwhile, those keen on integrating technology into architecture can opt for TP's new diploma in architectural technology and building services or RP's diploma in sustainable built environment.

Students will learn to design smart buildings using technologies such as building information modelling (BIM) for virtual design, software simulations for performance evaluation, and automated systems for efficient management.

Graduates can be architects, mechanical or electrical engineers, BIM software modellers or simulation specialists in building performance.

RP is also introducing a diploma in environmental and marine science, which will allow students to specialise in environmental and food sustainability.

They will gain skills in earth and climate science, terrestrial and marine ecology, and environmental management, among other things.

Upon graduation, they can work in careers including environmental and water services, petrochemicals and semiconductors, and marine parks and reserves.

The open houses of the various polytechnics will be held virtually from Thursday to Saturday.