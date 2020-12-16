Four educators recognised for going beyond call of duty

Early childhood educator Koh Jia Min wanted to better understand how to teach her students with special needs, so she pursued and earned a bachelor's in special education to do just that.

Allied educator Li Jiayi wanted to communicate better with students with hearing loss, so she learnt sign language.

For going beyond the call of duty in their work, Ms Koh, 31, and Ms Li, 29, were two of four educators who received the Leading Foundation Teacher Award yesterday at a ceremony held at the National Institute of Education in Jurong.

The award, which is into its seventh year, honours educators who have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact on the lives of those under their care.

Recipients are each given a cash award of $2,500 and an award certificate.

The Leading Foundation was established in 2013 by Mr Lim Siong Guan, a former top civil servant who is now a professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, and Ms Joanne Lim, founder of local consultancy The Right Perspective.

The foundation supports programmes in education and leadership, with a particular focus on educators.

The two other award recipients yesterday were Ms Elaine Chong Yulian of St James' Church Kindergarten and Ms Tan Pek Keow of St Andrew's Autism School.

Ms Chong, 29, had taken a pay cut to become an early childhood educator after being in the marketing and communications sector for more than six years.

Ms Tan, 51, made a career switch almost 10 years ago from information technology quality assurance to working as a teacher's aide, before becoming a teacher.

She is currently heavily involved in leading a parent support group to help families that have children with autism cope with travelling on airplanes.

Ms Koh, who is now teaching differentiated learning to children with varying learning needs at PAP Community Foundation Sparkletots Preschool in Choa Chu Kang, said of her motivation to know more: "I had two students with special education needs... so I felt that I should pursue (knowledge) and understand more about them as an educator."

Ms Li, an allied educator providing learning and behavioural support at Outram Secondary School, said the transition from being a behavioural therapist in the private sector to working at the school, where she supports students with special needs in adapting to and integrating into mainstream schools, has been challenging.

"There's just one of me. But the number of students diagnosed with special needs has increased" - from 80, when she joined the school in 2016, to 100 this year.

But she has been doing more where she can.

She organised a school carnival last year to raise awareness about special needs and initiated "cool-down corners" for students who need time and space to regulate their emotions.

She credited supportive teachers with aiding her endeavours.

She added: "I've learnt a lot from the parents themselves. A lot of them know more than I do."