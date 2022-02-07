Foster gratitude in kids and beat pandemic blues

Young people who were involved in activities that fostered gratitude, like writing thank-you cards, showed fewer depressive symptoms, says a study

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

One of the best ways to beat pandemic blues may be to get kids to be thankful.

Research from the National Institute of Education (NIE) showed that engaging in acts of gratitude increased students' resilience and well-being and improved their relationships.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 07, 2022, with the headline Foster gratitude in kids and beat pandemic blues. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top