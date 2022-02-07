One of the best ways to beat pandemic blues may be to get kids to be thankful.
Research from the National Institute of Education (NIE) showed that engaging in acts of gratitude increased students' resilience and well-being and improved their relationships.
Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 07, 2022, with the headline Foster gratitude in kids and beat pandemic blues. Subscribe