Foreign students returning as border restrictions ease

Foreign students are returning to Singapore as entry requirements ease and borders reopen to vaccinated travellers.

The number of international students in the Republic rose to about 63,600 as at end-January, said a spokesman for the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

This is up from about 59,000 as at end-August last year, though still lower than in April 2020, when 68,200 foreign students were here.

The figures refer to foreigners who applied to ICA for a student's pass after being accepted by an educational institution to pursue full-time studies in Singapore.

They cover student's pass holders in all types of schools, including Ministry of Education schools, institutes of higher learning and all private education institutions.

The demand for studies abroad among Singaporeans is likewise picking up, according to official statistics. The British government issued 1,975 student visas to Singaporeans from January to September last year, up from 1,458 visas for the whole of 2020.

Overseas education consultancies like IDP Singapore have also reported growing interest among students here in British and Australian universities.

Private providers, which usually take in a sizeable proportion of foreign students, are optimistic about recruitment for the year ahead as Singapore reopens its borders.

Globally, the Covid-19 pandemic has hit international student recruitment hard, with institutions forced to switch to online learning as countries tightened borders amid health and safety concerns.

Observers said the return of foreign students would help boost private schools' income.

A spokesman for the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) group said SIM Global Education saw more than 10 per cent growth in foreign student enrolment last year, compared with 2020.

The group anticipates a 5 per cent to 10 per cent growth in foreign student arrivals and enrolments this year, likely from Asian countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, China and India.

James Cook University in Singapore also expects better numbers this year due to pent-up demand from students in China and Europe, said its dean international, Professor May Tan-Mullins. She said the institution surpassed its target for new students by 5 per cent last year, and had met almost 80 per cent of its target in 2020.

PSB Academy saw a double-digit growth in enrolment numbers last year, said its chief executive Derrick Chang. The institution had seen a 15 per cent fall in foreign student sign-ups in 2020 compared with 2019 before the pandemic hit.

Ms Jenny Ang, managing director of EHL Campus (Singapore), said it is looking forward to further growth after setting up here last year. The institute, a branch of the renowned Swiss hospitality management school, Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne, has had about 170 students of 30 nationalities on its campus here since February last year.

She added that the institute is planning to increase its foreign student numbers by 25 per cent this year, with the majority expected to come from Europe and Asia.

Explaining why the EHL Group opened a campus abroad during a pandemic, Ms Ang said the future of hospitality is "promising" despite it being one of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic, as there is pent-up demand for travel.

Ms Perrine Moreau, 20, who is part of EHL's first intake for its Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Management at the Singapore campus, said she had always wanted to study abroad after living in France her whole life.

Chinese national Qiu Wenyi, 21, who is in her second year at SIM reading international relations in its University of London's bachelor with honours programme, joined the school in August 2020.

She attended a year of online classes from Shanghai before coming to Singapore last September when lessons resumed in person.

She said: "I like to live in new countries, it's pretty exciting. It's hard at the beginning but I learnt how to adjust, and made friends from different cultural backgrounds."