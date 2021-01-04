For tots to start the new school year

It is the new school year and many toddlers and pre-schoolers may feel nervous about meeting new teachers and friends, and being away from home for hours.

Fret not - help your little one calm down by reading stories about what he is going through.

Books are not just great for introducing new vocabulary to kids, but can also ease their fears and anxieties, says Ms Lynn Chua, deputy director of Children and Teen Services at the National Library Board.

That was how Ms Chua, 45, helped her only child, now 14, when he started pre-school and had separation anxiety.

She remembers reading stories with similar themes and having conversations around them.

"These can help your children come to terms (with the new happenings) and also allow you to understand how they are feeling," says Ms Chua.

When reading with your young child at home, she recommends finding a place away from distractions such as the television or where family members would be walking past often.

Some studies suggest that kids benefit from reading at least 20 minutes a day.

"But if your child cannot sit still for 20 minutes, don't force it. That can always be made up of short five-minute ones throughout the day," says Ms Chua.

"As long as the interaction is positive, that is the most important."

• This is part of a series where experts give tips on how to get kids to love reading.