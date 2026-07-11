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Co-founder of BlueTree Education and former PSLE chief presiding examiner Jolene Ang speaking at the ST PSLE Essential Exam Strategies Workshop 2026 on July 11.

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SINGAPORE – Reading exam questions aloud and going over the questions with a finger or ruler are some of the ways to build focus and ensure that science exam questions are read and understood correctly, said a former PSLE chief examiner.

Ms Jolene Ang, who is also the co-founder of BlueTree Education added that markers mark based on concept and reasoning rather than grammar or spelling. This is why she believes learning science keywords matter less for scoring and more for helping pupils find the right words to form their own answers.

She was speaking at The Straits Times PSLE Companion event on July 11, attended by more than 250 people.

“Our children do not read anymore…they scan,” she said.

“However, keywords are not just for the markers, but they are really for your child,” she said, adding that it helps pupils find the right words to form their answers.

Parents should also keep an “error book” tracking keywords and topics their child tends to get wrong, Ang said, adding that parents can go over the keywords verbally to help their children master them.

The event was held at the SPH Media auditorium in Toa Payoh, with Eu Yan Sang as the presenting sponsor.

Some 40 students also attended an English workshop by Soo Kim Bee, a former Gifted Education Senior Specialist and Master Teacher at the English Language Institute of Singapore. She taught them how to use ST as a resource, and understand semantic fields and text cohesion.

The PSLE Companion was the third of four events The Straits Times ran in 2026, as part of a broader push to extend the support it has offered parents through its PSLE Prep Forum over the past five years.

Parents who subscribe to the PSLE Companion package get full access to expert-led workshops, weekly articles and past-year PSLE resources, on top of unlimited access to ST’s content. Those interested can subscribe at str.sg/psle-signup.

During Ang’s session which lasted an hour , parents asked for tips to bridge the gap between reciting textbook content and applying the lessons learnt , and whether students need to master their scientific vocabulary.

To do well for open-ended questions, Ang said, children need solid concepts, familiarity with keywords, and a clear grasp of question types.

Ang also advised parents to adopt the Feynman technique, where a child becomes the teacher to reinforce his or her learning. “Get your child to be the teacher, because when your child can explain to you very well... that’s the best,” she said.

Exam readiness is key, Ang added. Students need to know answer structures and what their common errors are, and prepare to sit for a full-length paper.

She recommended a “write, shade, check” approach for multiple choice questions, which now make up 60 of the paper’s 100 marks under the revised format.

“Write your answer immediately on the booklet, shade immediately and check immediately. Check when the question is still fresh in your mind.”

Parents who attended Ang’s workshop walked away with exclusive PSLE Science Challenge Cards, designed by ST and BlueTree Foundation to help pupils tackle science questions and avoid common exam errors.

Parents also heard from Mr Moses Soh, deputy chief executive of Mind Stretcher, on writing stronger compositions under exam conditions.

“I suggest simple plots, descriptive writing,” Soh told parents, adding that pupils do not need complicated plot twists to score well. He also advised against flashbacks and unusual points of view.

On language, Soh said pupils can replace generic verbs such as “walk” or “sit” with more precise alternatives like “trudged” or “dragged his feet” to convey sadness, or “stormed” and “pounded down the corridor” to convey anger. He added that pupils should limit sentences beginning with “I” to one per paragraph to vary their sentence structure.

Deputy CEO, Head of Academics and Innovation at Mind Stretcher, and a 2012 President's Scholar Moses Soh at ST PSLE Essential Exam Strategies Workshop 2026 on July 11. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

To build fluency, Soh said pupils should write at least one composition a week and review feedback by rewriting flawed paragraphs rather than simply correcting errors. He also recommended memorising about 10 high-quality model compositions - not to regurgitate them, but to internalise strong openings, climaxes and endings adaptable to different topics.

Asked whether reading newspapers would help to build one’s vocabulary, Soh said they are an excellent resource , especially for writing stimulus-based compositions.

Soh also advised students to read widely, and read storybooks over “low quality” comics. Students with left with only a few months to the exam should instead focus on model compositions.

Parent Jessie Moh, whose child will sit the PSLE this year, said the session was helpful in giving her a clearer sense of direction since her son has only two months left to revise.

“(The event) helped ease my stress and provide more focus,” said Moh, 44, a real estate agent, adding that the tips felt more targeted than general advice she picked up elsewhere.

She found the advice on grouping science topics together, and reading model compositions to build vocabulary, especially useful.

She had not previously considered how reading habits could support her son’s oral examinations, and was surprised that reading newspapers could help provide him with real-world examples .

“My son likes the World Cup… so now he will spend 10 minutes every day, waking up much earlier just to read the newspaper,” Moh said.