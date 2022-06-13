Minor Issues

Focus more on learning, less on grades

Having fewer exams will free up more time for children to try new things and discover their interests and abilities

Updated
Published
3 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

I must confess that I rarely attended any of my children's parent-teacher meetings (PTM) in school.

My excuse was that I had commitments in my own school and so my wife has been the one attending such meetings.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 13, 2022, with the headline Focus more on learning, less on grades. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top