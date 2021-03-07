Five father-friendly organisations receive awards

At real estate company City Developments Limited, fathers have three days of leave to attend family-related activities, such as their child's first day of school.

Staff with Singaporean children aged below 12 months also have two weeks of paternity leave, in addition to the two weeks legislated here.

The firm was one of five organisations from the public and private sectors to receive Great Companies for Dads Awards at a ceremony on Wednesday.

President Halimah Yacob, who handed out the awards, said pro-family workplaces can be cultivated with the support of employers.

"Organisations that have adopted a work-life policy also reap benefits, such as increased staff productivity and higher level of engagements at work," she said.

The award, launched by non-profit organisation Centre for Fathering (CFF), is the first accolade for organisations that help fathers balance family life with the workplace.

Since 2015, CFF has been the driving force behind Singapore's nationwide fathering movement - Dads for Life - which seeks to inspire and mobilise fathers to become more involved with and be a good influence on their children.

The award for companies was launched in conjunction with CFF's 20th anniversary.

The ceremony was streamed on the organisation's Facebook page at 7pm on Friday.

In her speech, Madam Halimah said that like mothers, fathers play an important role in parenting.

"They are role models to their children, and contribute to the development of a child's emotional well-being," she added.

The award ceremony was held in partnership with the Families for Life Council and in support of the Made for Families initiative.

There were 22 applicants for the awards. They were judged based on criteria such as family-friendly policies and work practices that go above and beyond government-stipulated requirements.

The other awardees were Michelman Asia-Pacific, the Ministry of Defence/Singapore Armed Forces, the Ministry of Social and Family Development as well as Singapore Management University.

Another eight companies received letters of commendation for their efforts in supporting work-life integration.

Mr Bryan Tan, chief executive officer of CFF and the Dads for Life movement, said that with the support of companies, fathers will be able to help raise their children and, in the process, strengthen their marriages.

"With such support in place, fathers will also be able to take on greater parental responsibilities and become a more involved and engaged father," he added.

The centre plans to hold the awards every two years. Nominations may be made through its website at fathers.com.sg.

Madam Halimah said: "As more fathers play an active role in bringing up their children, we need more organisations to create a conducive work environment for fathers so that they can step up at home."