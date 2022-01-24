Fathering teens

Mr Patrick Elangovan, 48, grew up in an age where "you didn't even look at your parents eyeball to eyeball".
When his eldest child, Sean, was younger, parenting meant telling him what to do. As he grew into a teenager and challenged Mr Elangovan's instructions, that approach stopped working.
