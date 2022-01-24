Fathering teens

Dads may find themselves feeling disconnected from their children during adolescence, but with a positive parenting style, they can bond with their teens and help shape their values

Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Mr Patrick Elangovan, 48, grew up in an age where "you didn't even look at your parents eyeball to eyeball".

When his eldest child, Sean, was younger, parenting meant telling him what to do. As he grew into a teenager and challenged Mr Elangovan's instructions, that approach stopped working.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 24, 2022, with the headline Fathering teens. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top