Minor Issues
Fat-shamed as a kid, I raise my boys to be healthy
Developing good habits, like healthy eating and regular exercise, needs to be done one day at a time
I spent my entire childhood as an obese and overweight child. By the time I turned 12, I had grown accustomed to constant teasing about being fat.
My nicknames included Chubby, Fatso, Fatty Bom Bom and the all-time favourite Fat Albert, adapted from a then-popular children's television series, Fat Albert And The Cosby Kids.