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School Spotlight: Experience the wonders of flight at Changkat Changi Secondary School

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(From left) Teacher Rishvinder Singh with students Jonas Liu, Rezann Lau, Muhammad Iman Syafie Mohammad Fahdlie Ismid and Syeda Neha Fatimah.

(From left) Teacher Rishvinder Singh with students Jonas Liu, Rezann Lau, Muhammad Iman Syafie Mohammad Fahdlie Ismid and Syeda Neha Fatimah.

ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Melody Zaccheus

  • Changkat Changi Secondary School runs SOAR, an aviation-focused Applied Learning Programme launched in 2015. It uses flight to teach STEM, teamwork and communication.
  • Students learn through hands-on tasks, drone coding, glider building and industry visits. The school links lessons to Singapore’s aviation future, including Changi Airport Terminal 5.
  • The programme has helped students win awards and enter aviation pathways. It also builds skills for an AI-driven future, while keeping learning fresh with astronomy and space topics.

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SINGAPORE – As a teenager, Rishvinder Singh was fascinated with flight.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.