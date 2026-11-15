School Spotlight: Experience the wonders of flight at Changkat Changi Secondary School
Melody Zaccheus
- Changkat Changi Secondary School runs SOAR, an aviation-focused Applied Learning Programme launched in 2015. It uses flight to teach STEM, teamwork and communication.
- Students learn through hands-on tasks, drone coding, glider building and industry visits. The school links lessons to Singapore’s aviation future, including Changi Airport Terminal 5.
- The programme has helped students win awards and enter aviation pathways. It also builds skills for an AI-driven future, while keeping learning fresh with astronomy and space topics.
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SINGAPORE – As a teenager, Rishvinder Singh was fascinated with flight.