Most families in Singapore have one or two children; the Sees have eight. We follow the supersized brood on a Sunday for a peek into their lives.

Mrs Karen See had her fourth child 10 years ago, and she still remembers what her mother told her.

"My mum asked us to stop," said the housewife with a laugh.

Her in-laws also thought that with three girls and a boy, the See family was complete. But Mrs See and her husband Michael See, both 46 this year, were not done.

"After that, they got used to it - 'oh, again?'" said Mr See, a civil servant. "It was a different era because they were penalised over having more than two kids. The policy of 'stop at two' was very effective."

The couple have eight children, aged one to 16, and live in a jumbo flat in Marsiling. The unit has five bedrooms. "The whole flat is a playground," said Mr See. "Fights are very common."

They have no car or helper and the children are taught to be independent from a young age. Everyone but baby Joel has chores - Iriel, three, arranges the shoes. Gabriel, five, goes on grocery runs with his dad. Zuriel, seven, cuts broccoli with practised ease. The older ones iron their own school uniforms and cook meals.

"They are quite easy kids, they don't demand a lot," said Mr See. The family opened their doors for a peek into their lives on a Sunday late last month.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 11, 2022, with the headline Eat, play, love with 8 kids. Subscribe

