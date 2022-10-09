Dyslexic girl overcame bullying and low self-esteem to shine as a student leader

SINGAPORE – By any standard, Edena Goh is an accomplished student. She studied triple science in secondary school, was head prefect and scored seven points for her O levels.
She did it all while being dyslexic.
SINGAPORE – By any standard, Edena Goh is an accomplished student. She studied triple science in secondary school, was head prefect and scored seven points for her O levels.
She did it all while being dyslexic.
Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.