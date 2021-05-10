For Subscribers
DSA: Everything you need to know
With the new PSLE scoring system starting this year, more parents are considering the Direct School Admission scheme
The Direct School Admission (DSA) scheme, introduced in 2004, provides Primary 6 pupils with the opportunity to seek admission to a secondary school based on academic and non-academic achievements and talents that they can demonstrate beyond the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).
They apply for the DSA before taking the PSLE.