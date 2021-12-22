Doctors address parents' concerns on vaccine safety

Parents concerned about the safety of vaccinating their children against Covid-19 had their questions addressed in a webinar organised by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education last Saturday.

Here are a few key questions raised by parents.

Q: What are the immediate side effects of the vaccine on children?

A: Children can expect similar side effects as those experienced by adults, such as pain and redness around the vaccination site, as well as some mild nausea, lethargy and headaches.

Children, like adults, should not do any strenuous exercise for at least two weeks after the jab. This means no extended exercise like swimming, jogging or physical education lessons at school.

However, normal physical activities such as going to the playground or playing and running around the house are safe.

Q: Which children should not take the vaccine? Is the jab safe for children with conditions such as asthma or genetic disorder G6PD deficiency?

A: Children with severe allergic reactions to components of the vaccine should not take it. Also, those who have had allergic reactions to the first dose of the vaccine should not take the next dose.

However, children with other general medical conditions such as asthma can take the vaccine.

The experts advised parents who have concerns about their children's specific medical conditions and how these interact with the vaccine to consult a doctor.

Q: So far, children have had mild or no symptoms from Covid-19, so what is the point of vaccinating them?

A: Although it is true that severe Covid-19 disease is rare among children, as infection numbers in the community rise, more children may be infected, with a corresponding rise in the number of severe cases.

Children are also vulnerable to a rare condition known as multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, which can develop after they recover from Covid-19.

Ng Wei Kai