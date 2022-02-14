Doc held on to hope and faith with two books

Throughout World War II, Dr James Mark Jeyasebasingam Supramaniam carried two books with him - the New Testament of the Bible and an autograph book.

The two books would come to tell the story of how the career medical doctor and civil servant survived the war.

They have remained carefully preserved by his son, lawyer Paul Supramaniam, almost 77 years now after the Japanese surrender in September 1945.

The autograph book bears a collection of signatures and messages from people in English, Chinese and Tamil - some remembering the dead, but others expressing friendship, faith and hope for the future. The names reflect Singapore's major ethnic groups, along with a couple of British names and even Japanese ones.

The messages captured in the book give an insight into how people coped in the face of uncertainty and danger, Mr Paul Supramaniam, 65, told The Straits Times. "These were statements written by people who did not know if they were going to last the day. What comes across very strongly is that besides their insecurities, they talk about hope for a better future."

The other book his dad carried around was given to him by his own father - Methodist minister, Reverend James Arumugam Supramaniam - and was in his pocket the day he was injured by a Japanese artillery shell in 1942.

A 21-year-old medical student at the time, Dr Supramaniam had volunteered for the British Medical Auxiliary Service in the fight against the Japanese.

On Feb 14, he and other medical students had gone out to bury a friend when they were attacked by Japanese troops - possibly because they were mistaken for soldiers, said Mr Supramaniam.

Two of Dr Supramaniam's fellow students died and he had a hole blown through one of his legs.

He recovered, and during the Japanese Occupation from Feb 15, 1942, to Sept 12, 1945, Dr Supramaniam was forced to work with the Japanese medical research unit OKA 9420, notes in the autograph book reveal. However, he continued to resist and smuggled medical supplies to prisoners of war and hospitals.

After the war, he was given medals for his service by the British, many of which have been donated by Mr Supramaniam to the Indian Heritage Centre.

Dr Supramaniam went on to have a long career in the civil service - holding posts such as acting deputy permanent secretary for health and chairman of the Civil Aviation Medical Board. He also pioneered research in the treatment of tuberculosis, while continuing to practise as a medical doctor in various hospitals here.

A book was written about his life and career in 2019 titled: He Saved Thousands: The Story Of Dr JMJ Supramaniam. He died in 2008 at the age of 87.