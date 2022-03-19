Disadvantaged kids pick up work and life skills in holiday programme

About 1,400 children are expected to benefit from a $500,000 programme to help those from disadvantaged families over two years.

The Junior Stars Holiday Enrichment Series, which was launched last year, is an initiative by the Central Singapore Community Development Council (CDC) and telco StarHub to expose children aged between seven and 12 to work and life skills via holiday workshops, including in areas such as entrepreneurship, public speaking and food sustainability.

It is specially designed for children in the Central Singapore District with little or no access to enrichment classes.

They are nominated by their school or community organisation.

Apart from contributing financially, StarHub has also deployed staff volunteers who teach and support the children in their learning for the programme.

The Junior Stars programme includes the signature Junior Stars Nurture Workshops, which have benefited more than 6,000 young residents from central Singapore, through a partnership between StarHub and Central Singapore CDC since 2011.

The modules aim to impart conversational and problem-solving skills to children, and are spread out over 40 weeks.

Mayor of Central Singapore District Denise Phua, who is an MP for Jalan Besar GRC, attended the Junior Stars holiday enrichment event held at Toa Payoh East Community Club yesterday.

Topics like digital storytelling, virtual reality creations and exposure to jobs of the future in the digital, green and care sectors are in the works for future editions of the programme.

Primary 3 pupil Abrielle Chua managed to create a smartphone prototype to track locations like a GPS device in just five days, with the help of her group members.

The nine-year-old aspiring artist said the programme, which began on Monday, has allowed her to interact with more people and work on her problem-solving skills.