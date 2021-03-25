Digital talent scheme for those with disabilities

Temasek Polytechnic now offers a digital talent accelerator programme for graduating students and alumni with disabilities.

The 11-week programme, which began on March 15, aims to equip participants with skills for in-demand roles in the digital industry.

They can pick up digital skills and get certified through online courses by Bloomberg, Facebook, Tableau and Microsoft, and get career training and personal mentorship from people with disabilities working in the industry.

The programme was officially launched yesterday with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Temasek Polytechnic and Sumitomo Life Insurance.

The insurer, which hires more than 700 people with disabilities in Japan, has seconded several staff to guide the accelerator programme on a full-time basis.

Mr Toru Shiomitsu, senior officer at Sumitomo Life Insurance, said at the launch event: "We hope this programme will ignite many young persons with disabilities to actively pursue digital careers ahead of them."

Speakers from sectors such as digital technology and research and analytics will also share insights into various companies and roles in the industries.

Mr Mansor Ali, 27, is one of 23 participants enrolled in the inaugural programme.

He graduated with a diploma in digital forensics in 2014 but became blind in 2019 due to idiopathic intracranial hypertension, a disorder caused by high pressure in the brain.

Mr Ali had to leave his job in the creative industry and suffered from depression.

Last year, he learnt braille and how to navigate using a walking stick.

After talking to some friends about being unable to land a job, he was put in touch late last year with Ms Cindy Chng, programme director of the accelerator programme.

The programme is free, and participants will receive a $1,000 stipend at the end, sponsored by Sumitomo Life Insurance.

Students can put their newly acquired digital skills to use by solving real digital business challenges presented by companies such as Certis, Wildlife Reserves Singapore and YMCA of Singapore.

Mr Peter Lam, principal and chief executive of Temasek Polytechnic, said: "These experiences will help our students better understand their talents and abilities, and be more confident in securing suitable employment upon graduation."