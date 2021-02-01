In this third of a four-part series on reimagining universities, post-pandemic, Senior Education Correspondent Sandra Davie talks to NYU Stern School professor Scott Galloway.

Covid-19 may be Big Tech's gateway to higher education

Future could entail partnerships between technology giants and elite universities

Marketing professor Scott Galloway says the longer-term effect of the pandemic on United States universities will be a revitalising of the college experience through technology and new thinking, with more remote learning, changes to the traditional s
Professor Scott Galloway wrote Post Corona: From Crisis To Opportunity. PHOTOS: JIM BLOCK, PORTFOLIO
Senior Education Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Marketing professor Scott Galloway teaches brand strategy at the much sought-after Stern School of Business at New York University (NYU), but the American does not pull any punches on elite institutions.

Known for his predictions of Amazon's purchase of supermarket chain Whole Foods Market and the implosion of office space sharing firm WeWork's initial public offering, he believes the pandemic will accelerate the disruption of American higher education institutions, especially the elite ones, which he says have been "drunk on exclusivity".

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 01, 2021, with the headline 'Covid-19 may be Big Tech's gateway to higher education'. Print Edition | Subscribe
