Covid-19 may be Big Tech's gateway to higher education

Marketing professor Scott Galloway teaches brand strategy at the much sought-after Stern School of Business at New York University (NYU), but the American does not pull any punches on elite institutions.

Known for his predictions of Amazon's purchase of supermarket chain Whole Foods Market and the implosion of office space sharing firm WeWork's initial public offering, he believes the pandemic will accelerate the disruption of American higher education institutions, especially the elite ones, which he says have been "drunk on exclusivity".