Contrasting emotions over cancelled exams, end to HBL

When her mother told her that exams are cancelled and she will return to school next Monday, Nanyang Primary School pupil Janelle Ang screamed and jumped for joy.

After two weeks of virtual lessons, eight-year-old Janelle, who is in Primary 3, is ready to see her friends and teachers again. Her mother, Mrs Jamie Ang, 41, a regional marketing director, said: "I think she is about to do cartwheels."

She added that the family were grateful that Janelle's exams got cancelled because studies were disrupted during home-based learning (HBL), and they did not know what to expect for the exams.

Mrs Ang said: "Nothing beats face-to-face lessons."

Corporate affairs officer Karen Sum, 40, was celebrating the cancellation of Primary 4 exams. The announcement, she said, is the "best birthday present" for her 10-year-old son, whose birthday was yesterday.

Ms Sum said: "He is happy to go back to school because he can meet his friends."

The whole family - including the elder son, who just finished the Primary School Leaving Examination - can now breathe easy, she added.

But Ms Sum said of her younger child: "It is quite unbelievable that he has spent four years in primary school and has had to do only one year-end examination."

Yesterday, the Education Ministry said home-based learning will end today for Primary 3 to Primary 6 pupils. Primary 1 and Primary 2 pupils will continue to do HBL until next Tuesday.

Some parents had mixed feelings about the news.

One of them was pilot Nicholas Ng, 47, who has twin sons in Primary 3 in Temasek Primary School. The boys were slated to take their first paper in the year-end exams next Tuesday.

Mr Ng said: "For the past week, they have been doing their worksheets and preparing for their exams. HBL wasn't easy and now, suddenly, it is like they have worked for nothing. It feels like their effort has been wasted."

He added that his eldest son, who is in Primary 5, was slightly disappointed that his exams were not cancelled.

Even so, Mr Ng said he was mostly supportive of his children returning to school.

He said: "The thing is there are gaps between (HBL) lessons, so it is not continuous lessons. And they will be waiting during the breaks, and I am not sure what they should be doing during those breaks."

Some parents, however, were anxious about their children returning to school. They said they were concerned about the risk of school-based transmission because of rising Covid-19 infections among those younger than 12 - especially since they are not medically eligible for vaccination.

Mrs Wendy Lim, who has a daughter in Primary 4, said: "I thought it would be safer for the kids to stay at home if there are no exams. All these young kids are not vaccinated, and they might get infected and bring the virus home."

Mrs Lim, a housewife in her 40s, said she also arranges play dates for her daughter over video conferencing platform Zoom for her socio-emotional development.

Bank teller Siti Hawa Mohd Najib, 40, said she was worried that her daughter Athirah Firzana, 10, might contract Covid-19 in school.

Athirah is a Primary 4 pupil at De La Salle School, and has an elder sister aged 15. She has two other sisters - a two-month-old infant and a 12-year-old - both of whom contracted Covid-19 but have recovered, just like their mother.

Ms Hawa said her husband is still under home recovery. "I am quite paranoid because of the traumatic experience we just went through. Daily Covid-19 cases are still rising, which is quite scary, so I don't think going back to school is a good idea."

As for the exams, Ms Hawa is glad they are cancelled: "Primary 4 is the streaming year and Athirah was quite stressed because she didn't want to do badly. I am glad she is not under any stress now."