Construction, upgrading works at some schools to be delayed

Upgrading and construction works at two primary schools, two secondary schools and four junior colleges (JCs) will have delays of up to two years owing to the coronavirus pandemic, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday.

The ministry chalked the delays up to the pandemic, which caused severe manpower constraints in the construction sector, disrupted the supply of construction materials and affected the progress of some school infrastructure projects.

Three JCs in the JC Rejuvenation Programme, which involves the upgrading or rebuilding of older JC campuses to support more interactive models of teaching and learning, will see the longest delays.

Anderson Serangoon JC (ASRJC), Temasek JC (TJC) and Jurong Pioneer JC will have their rebuilt campuses ready only from January 2028, not end-2025 as planned.

More time is required for sprucing up and construction works at their holding sites and rebuilding at their permanent campuses, said the ministry.

"For ASRJC and TJC, their shift to their respective holding sites at the former Serangoon JC and Tampines JC will now take place in January 2024, where they would be holding for four years."

The move was previously slated for 2023.

Yishun Innova JC, the remaining affected JC, will have its upgrading works delayed by one year. It will relocate to an upgraded campus at the former Innova JC site in Woodlands come January 2027.

The upgrading at two affected secondary schools - Woodlands Ring Secondary School (WRSS) and Hai Sing Catholic School (HSCS) - will be delayed by a year.

WRSS' permanent site was scheduled to be upgraded from January next year to December 2023.

The school will use the former North View Secondary School as its holding site. As more time is now required to prepare the site, WRSS will operate there from January 2023 to December 2024 instead.

The school's upgraded permanent site is now scheduled to be ready in January 2025.

Its merger with Fuchun Secondary School has also been pushed back a year to January 2025 to minimise disruption to students and staff.

Meanwhile, HSCS was scheduled for upgrading from January next year to December 2023, moving to the former Greenview Secondary School site in the meantime.

As more time is also needed to prepare HSCS' holding site, it will move there in January 2023 and operate there till December 2024.

Its upgraded permanent site is now scheduled to be ready in January 2025.

As for primary schools, Angsana and Mayflower primary schools will both see delays of up to six months. Angsana Primary School (APS) was scheduled to relocate to a new campus in Tampines North in January next year, with a new MOE kindergarten (MK) slated to open there at the same time.

MOE said the kindergarten would be able to open on time, but not the rest of the new campus.

Hence, APS is expected to relocate from its current site to the new campus up to six months later, during next year's June holidays.

The ministry added that it would ensure the safety of all kindergarten children at the new Angsana site while final works go on for the rest of the campus.

Measures taken include providing a designated, safe walking route to the kindergarten, cordoning off the unfinished campus from the kindergarten and its activities, as well as other measures to minimise disruptions to the children, such as dust and noise protection.

Meanwhile, Mayflower Primary School's (MFPS) permanent site is being upgraded. MFPS and MK@Mayflower attached to it are currently operating at the former Kebun Baru Primary School.

The school and kindergarten were supposed to move back in January. As more time is required for the upgrading, MFPS and MK@Mayflower will delay moving back by up to six months, during next year's June holidays.