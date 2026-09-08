Confusing ‘mum’ for ‘horse’: New book helps Chinese-language teachers tackle common errors by pupils

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The book was launched on Sept 8 at the Singapore Centre for Chinese Language’s eighth international conference on teaching and learning Chinese.

SINGAPORE – Primary school pupils who grow up speaking English as their first language may struggle to differentiate between the Chinese characters for “bitter” and “sour” or between “half” and “sheep”. This is because they are either related in meaning or similar in pronunciation.

These were some of the findings on common mistakes pupils make that Singapore Centre for Chinese Language (SCCL) lecturer Gong Cheng, who assessed 672 Primary 1 pupils from 2023 to 2024, discovered. Her research identified five error types made by the pupils.

Some of the errors stem from visual or semantic similarities, such as mistaking the Chinese character for “it” with “also” or “sweep” for “wipe”.

Pupils may also recognise familiar components within a character but fail to understand it as a whole, such as when confusing “mum” and “horse”. They also process commonly paired words as fixed units instead of analysing each character individually, causing them to mistake one character of a common phrase with another.

The last error type involves pupils forming broad categories of meaning without making precise distinctions. This results in “uncle” being confused for “father”.

Her findings were presented in a publication launched on Sept 8 by the SCCL to mark its 18th anniversary. The centre held its eighth international conference on teaching and learning Chinese as a second language .

The conference was attended by more than 600 participants, including scholars, educators and classroom practitioners from Singapore, China, Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The publication, titled Studies In Teaching And Learning Chinese As A Second Language: Singapore Perspectives From K-12 Classrooms , is a collection of papers on SCCL’s research into Chinese-language teaching and aims to help educators develop teaching strategies.

Chinese language use has generally declined among families, according to the General Household Survey 2025.

Among Chinese residents, the share who spoke English most frequently at home was 57.1 per cent in 2025, compared with 47.6 per cent in 2020 . Thirty-six per cent of Chinese residents said they spoke Mandarin most frequently at home in 2025, down from 40.2 per cent in 2020.

Singapore Centre for Chinese Language lecturer Gong Cheng was the principal investigator for a paper which looked into the common mistakes Primary 1 pupils made in Chinese tests. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Gong’s research comes alongside efforts by the Ministry of Education (MOE) to boost the teaching of mother tongue languages. These include extending mother tongue lessons at selected MOE kindergartens and launching the Fly With Books reading programme in primary schools.

Anderson Serangoon Junior College will also launch the Chinese Language Elective Programme in 2027.

Gong said her research could help educators plan lessons to address each error type, and pre-empt misconceptions.

For example, teachers could place visually similar characters side by side and point out their differences to pupils. They could also ask pupils to write the keystrokes for each character, helping them see how the characters differ.

To address mistakes arising from semantic similarities, teachers could ask students to act out each word to understand they mean different things, said Gong.

“(A pupil who speaks Chinese as a second language) relies on holistic recognition, taking in the general shape of a word without grasping key details. A native speaker, by contrast, would likely perceive and reproduce the character accurately,” said Gong.

“They are essentially guessing the meaning of words; there is a certain logic to it, yet it’s incorrect. This is why they often perform better on tests where they can choose the correct answer,” she added, referring to the different error types.

Minister for Education Desmond Lee said bilingualism is the cornerstone of Singapore’s education system. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Speaking at the conference, Minister for Education Desmond Lee said: “Bilingual learning helps foster a sense of identity among students as Singaporeans and deepens their understanding of our multicultural society.”

He added that being bilingual can also help students seize international opportunities, enabling them to stand on firmer ground in today’s increasingly competitive society.

Teachers should also effectively leverage digital technology to design more effective and engaging learning experiences, said Lee.

SCCL executive director Foo Suan Fong said educators must keep learning and adapting, amid AI-driven changes in education.

The SCCL supports the professional development of Chinese-language teachers here by conducting research on teaching and learning, and promoting the Chinese language and culture.

Gong said: “Our children... are trying, but they haven’t grasped the most crucial element.

“If we learn from their mistakes and help them, they can learn more easily and our teachers will have a better direction for their teaching.”